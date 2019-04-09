The Nebraska baseball team struggled both offensively and defensively in its 10-2 loss to in-state rival, Creighton, Tuesday night. The game marks the Huskers first loss at home this season with its record now sitting at 8-1 at Haymarket Park.

After a strong showing in their weekend sweep over Purdue, the Huskers midweek game was highlighted by pitching changes and cold bats.

Nebraska started freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry on the mound, but by the end of the night had made seven pitching changes.

NU also had a slow start offensively, and didn't see a run cross the plate until the bottom of the seventh, after Creighton had gone up by 10 earlier in the inning.

The loss drops the Huskers record to 17-10 while their Big Ten Conference records stays put at 7-2 on the season.