Huskers bats cold in 10-2 loss to Creighton on Tuesday
The Nebraska baseball team struggled both offensively and defensively in its 10-2 loss to in-state rival, Creighton, Tuesday night. The game marks the Huskers first loss at home this season with its record now sitting at 8-1 at Haymarket Park.
After a strong showing in their weekend sweep over Purdue, the Huskers midweek game was highlighted by pitching changes and cold bats.
Nebraska started freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry on the mound, but by the end of the night had made seven pitching changes.
NU also had a slow start offensively, and didn't see a run cross the plate until the bottom of the seventh, after Creighton had gone up by 10 earlier in the inning.
The loss drops the Huskers record to 17-10 while their Big Ten Conference records stays put at 7-2 on the season.
Huskers struggle offensively
In Nebraska's series sweep over the Purdue Boilermakers last weekend, the team scored a total of 39 runs, the most coming in its 17-0 win on Friday evening.
Tuesday night was a different story.
The Huskers bats fell silent during the first six innings before scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Out of the team's 31 at-bats, it only recorded two runs off of four hits in Tuesday night's affair.
Pitching changes highlight Huskers defensive play
Nebraska's lack of production wasn't just reduced to its offensive play on Tuesday night.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry made the start for the Huskers but allowed four runs over 2.1 innings pitched before he was relieved on the mound at the start of the third inning.
From here, the Huskers pitching struggles surfaced. Over the next six innings Nebraska rotated through seven pitchers, none of which stayed on the mound more than two innings. Overall, the pitching staff combined for 43 batters faced, allowing 10 runs on 10 hits.
Quotable: Head coach Darin Erstad on loss
What's next: Series at Penn State
The Huskers head to Penn State this weekend for a three-game series against the Nittany Lions. The team will look to improve on their conference record which currently sits at 7-2.
First pitch is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. CT with Game 2 following on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The series will wrap up on Sunday with the game's start time set for 11 a.m. CT.