Compared to their last game in Minnesota, the Huskers (14-9) were on a vacation in Manhattan, winning with solid defense and good pitching to take the single game over Kansas State (12-17), 7-0.



A massive start for the Huskers from Jaxon Hallmark

The end to the Huskers’ final game against Minnesota was wild, and the start of this one was just as nuts. Kansas State’s Joey Martin struggled to get going, walking Cross and Hellstrom. With them on and one out, Keegan Watson also watched some bad pitches to load the bases. Cam Chick could not find a hit, as he struck out swinging. Bases loaded with two outs for Jaxon Hallmark, in a situation that the Huskers have been capitalizing on a lot more in recent weeks, particularly in the 1st inning. No different this time, as Hallmark made contact and sent one to right field with a bad read taking it to the wall. One, two, three and four runs come home as the throw for Hallmark was not in time. An inside-the-park grand slam is not how most would figure this game would start, let alone any regular game in the beginning of April.

OFFENSIVE REPORT: Plenty of runs through the 4th, then things went silent

Through four innings, the Huskers were doing just fine in the offensive department. They put up a three-spot in the 4th as Aaron Palensky, Gunner Hellstrom and Keegan Watson all had an RBI. After that inning, things were as quiet as Love Library for the Big Red bats. Two hits total to finish the game and six strikeouts. While you like to see the big plays, some more consistency all the way through is needed heading into some tougher Big Ten matchups. Angelo Altavilla was 0-for-2, Alex Henwood was 0-for-3 and Cam Chick had a rough 0-for-5 outing. The other highlight was Ty Roseberry getting a hit after a flu bug. He smashed one down the middle and the Husker bench went wild to see him take advantage of an opportunity.

Kyle Perry able to hold the lead with decent pitching, solid defense with K-State clearing bullpen

The Millard South product had a pretty easy ride thanks in part to some great defense behind him. Seven innings of spotless baseball for Kyle Perry (W) with only one walk and three hits. He only had two strikeouts but with 90 pitches you couldn’t ask for much more. He was helped quite a bit by his defense, who made some good plays in foul territory, along with Hallmark who made a grab in center running into the wall and then made an 8-3 double play just two at-bats later.

Bo Blessie got the chance to finish the game out for the Big Red and was good enough to take care of business. He struck out his first batter but then walked two and was just able to get out of a possible scoring situation in the 8th. He got no more than that as Tyler Martin was trusted to finish the 9th and closed it down. Kansas State used five pitchers tonight who combined for …. Eric Torres had four Ks and Luke Bay had two, and they look like solid pieces for the bullpen during a shaky game for Joey Martin (L).

"They gave us some free passes… I was super concerned about this game… but talk about an energy booster with [the inside-the-park grand slam]. They’re making plays and when you make plays, good things happen." — Darin Erstad on the offense and defense in a shutout

