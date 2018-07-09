HuskerOnline.com

The latest update on Nebraska's official Huskers.com 2018 football roster has three players missing who had been with the team during the first spring practices under new head coach Scott Frost.



Tight ends Matt Snyder and David Engelhaupt and offensive lineman Bryan Brokop are all no longer with the program, athletic department spokespersons have confirmed.

While the departures of the junior Snyder and sophomore Englehaupt came as somewhat of a surprise, the sophomore Brokop had changed the bio on his Twitter account weeks ago referring to himself as a former Husker, so his move was expected.

Snyder committed to NU back in 2015 as a fairly notable recruit, especially when he chose the Huskers over Michigan. Injuries have plagued his career, and his production since has been few and far between.

He played in just seven games (all last season) and did not catch a pass.

Engelhaupt was a late addition in the 2016 class and jumped on his home-state school offer over the likes of Wyoming and New Mexico. After redshirting his first season, the former Norfolk Catholic standout appeared in two games in 2017 and did not record a reception.

Brokop picked the Huskers over a slew of Power Five offers back in 2016, but he never saw action in a game.

The three most recent departures now drop Nebraska down to 83 scholarships for the 2018 season, two below the NCAA’s limit of 85.