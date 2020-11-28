The 5-foot-10, 170 pound Webb Jr. had been committed to NU since July 7, but the Mississippi native announced on Twitter he will be reopening his recruitment.

In an earlier interview this month with HuskerOnline, Webb Jr. said his communication with the Husker staff had cut off, which tells you his announcement on Saturday was probably mutual on both ends.

Nebraska was the only offer Webb Jr. held when he committed to the Big Red. With not being able to have on-campus visitors this entire cycle, you will probably see a lot more of this happening with teams before the early December signing day.