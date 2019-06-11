The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Vokolek played his high school football in Springfield, Mo. where he was a standout tight end and outside linebacker at Kickapoo H.S. His father, D.J. Vokolek is originally from Lincoln, Nebraska and played linebacker at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. After his playing days at UNK, he began his coaching career at Wayne State and Nebraska-Omaha and is currently coaching at Northern Iowa.

Vokolek played as a true freshman for Rutgers and this past season, as a sophomore, he started seven games for the Scarlet Knights. He recorded 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns on the season which was good for fourth on the team in receiving and tied for the lead in touchdown catches.

Vokolek will be a 3-for-2 transfer and will have to sit out a year unless granted a special waiver by the NCAA. His father had been on the coaching staff at Buffalo before heading back to UNI which is part of the reason for Vokolek's transfer back to the Midwest.

The talented tight end visited Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas State before announcing his commitment to the Huskers via Twitter. His strengths on the football field are his size and pass catching ability.

Vokolek's transfer takes the final scholarship the Huskers can give out to a newcomer to the program for this cycle.