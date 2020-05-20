The Nebraska football team added a senior graduate transfer wide receiver for the 2020 season.

South Dakota's Levi Falck announced on Twitter Wednesday that he plans to play his final season at NU.

The Minnesota native caught nine passes for 85 yards in six games in 2019, while in 2018 he started at wide receiver for the Coyotes in nine out of 11 games.

As a sophomore in 2018, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Falck hauled in 45 passes for 492 yards and two touchdowns. His season-high came against Kansas State that season, where he had 140 yards receiving helping USD almost knock off the Wildcats.

The Huskers still have one scholarship spot they can use for the 2020 season. Even though Falck is a walk-on, he's another veteran wide receiver body that can help Nebraska's overall depth for the upcoming season.