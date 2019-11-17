Mount Pleasant (Iowa) offensive tackle Henry Lutovsky held a secret all weekend. The 6-foot-6 and 310-pound road grader committed to Nebraska on Friday.



"I have known that I was going to commit to Nebraska for several weeks now," Lutovsky said. "I committed on Friday and announced it today."

Lutovsky has been to Nebraska a number of times over the past year, and the NU staff and players were two of the biggest reasons he chose the Huskers.



"For me, it was really always the staff and the players at Nebraska that were the biggest reasons why I committed. I really, really liked them. The staff was super-excited when I told them."

The most recent Nebraska commitment says that he has been in touch with another member of the 2021 class and a pair of 2020 class commitments.



"I do talk with Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran and Nash Hutmacher quite a bit right now," Lutovsky said. "All of them were really happy that I committed."

Lutovsky plans to be active trying to get other recruits to join him in Lincoln. He had his first chance this weekend on another 2021 player from Iowa.



"I have already started," Lutovsky said. "Teddy and I were already working on Thomas Fidone from western Iowa yesterday."

There is a lot of time between now and the 2021 signing day next year, but Lutovsky says he is all done with his recruiting.



"My recruitment is shut down. I will tell other coaches and schools that try to reach out to me the same thing."

Lutovsky chose Nebraska over offers from Georgia, Iowa State and Missouri. He was also receiving interest from Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Kansas and Minnesota among others.

