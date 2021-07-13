Huskers add Northern Arizona WR transfer Chancellor Brewington

As Nebraska closes in on the start of fall camp later this month, the Huskers added another piece to their offense with the addition of Northern Arizona wide receiver transfer Chancellor Brewington.

An NU official confirmed the news, first reported by the Omaha World-Herald, to HuskerOnline.com on Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound redshirt junior caught 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman and then had 23 receptions for 246 yards and a score as a sophomore in 2018.

Brewington had to redshirt his third season in 2019 due to injury, and then injuries kept him out of NAU's altered 2021 campaign that was moved from the fall to the spring because of COVID-19.

A former Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton standout who totaled more than 1,700 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, Brewington was a high school teammate of Nebraska redshirt freshman safety Javin Wright.