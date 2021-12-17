Huskers add New Mexico State WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

The Nebraska football team added a transfer portal addition from New Mexico State WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Garcia-Castaneda becomes the fifth known transfer portal addition and the 19th overall to NU's 2022 roster.

In 2021, Garcia Castaneda had 37 catches for 578 yards [15.6 ypr] and four touchdowns at New Mexico State. Before that, the 6-foot, 180-pound wideout played at Saddleback C.C. in California.

He had scholarship offers from NU, Minnesota, Arizona, Utah and Iowa State at the Power Five level. He took his official visit to Lincoln last week.

Garcia-Castaneda made his announcement to the Huskers on Twitter. He'll have three years to play two at Nebraska.