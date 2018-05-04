If want an inside look to Scott Frost's football program, you are in luck.

NU announced this week they've added a special "Inside Husker Football" event for adults, that takes place Thursday, June 21 in the North Stadium offices.

The event runs from 9 am to 5 pm, and costs $125 to take part. It's only open to 135 people, which probably has more to do with the meeting space NU has to over in North Stadium.

"The goal will be to advance past introductory football topics and concepts with our eye toward offensive, defensive, and special teams concepts and strategy," the camp description states.

"During the clinic, you will hear presentations from a number of individuals on our staff including a short presentation from our head coach and some of our assistant coaches."



Bo Pelini's staff did something similar, an event they called Football 202. With the excitement surrounding the Frost hire, you have to think an event like this will fill pretty quickly.

NU will also host a "Husker Football Women's Clinic" on June 14 that runs from 5:30 to 8:45 pm. The cost for that event is $55.