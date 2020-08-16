HuskerOnline - Huskers add dynamic playmaking ATH Grimes to class

Huskers add dynamic playmaking ATH Grimes to class
Nebraska gains one and loses one today from the class of 2021. The Huskers may have landed the final piece of the wide receiver group with the addition of Kamonte Grimes from Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge as he announced his commitment to Nebraska via Twitter.
In a recent interview with Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com, Grimes said that it was the Huskers and Michigan Wolverines that led for his services.
one day they’ll realize they lost a diamond playing w worthless stones🖤 1000% Committed To the University of Nebraska‼️ #GBR @coach_frost @CoachLubick @HuskerFBNation @coachPJGibbs pic.twitter.com/sqCe66l7pm— Kamonté Grimes (@KG3life_) August 16, 2020
The Big Red added one commitment in Grimes and lost another with outside linebacker Will Schweitzer who also announced his decision via Twitter that he was decommitting from Nebraska earlier today. The 2021 class remains at 14 total commitments at the end of the day.
With the addition of Grimes to the 2021 class he joins a wide receiver group that already includes Shawn Hardy and Latrelle Neville.