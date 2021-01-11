The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior announced his commitment to NU on Twitter, and will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2021.

The Nebraska football team arguably added the top FCS offensive player in the transfer portal in Montana wide receiver Samori Toure .

One of the hidden gems in the transfer portal has been NFL level players from the FCS ranks.

As a junior, Toure was named a first-team All-American and was second in all of FCS with 87 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Toure's stat line alone is higher than all of Nebraska's wide receivers combined in 2020.

He was the only Big Sky Conference player named to the Reece's Senior Bowl Watch List and entered the 2020 season as the most decorated receiver in the entire FCS. Just 250 players were recognized at all levels of football on the Senior Bowl Watch List.

He needed just 37 more catches and 533 yards to become Montana's all-time leading receiver.

He also broke an FCS Playoff record previously held by NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss for single-game receiving yards with 303 yards against Southeastern Louisiana. He became the first Grizzly ever to catch three touchdown passes or more in three different games in a season and broke Joe Douglass' 1996 record for receptions in a season with 82.

The Portland native will walk into Nebraska's wide receiver room as by far the most seasoned player, with 155 career catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns. His career-long catches are 79 and 81 yards respectively.

PFF graded Samori a 79.1 overall, as he had 127 passes targeted to him in 2019 over 14 games.

Toure's marks in the classroom are equally as impressive. The All-American was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – one of college football's most prestigious awards that is widely considered to be the "Academic Heisman." Toure carries a 3.22 GPA in the classroom and is majoring in communications.