The Nebraska baseball program added the fifth member to their Class of 2020 when Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst product Will Walsh committed to the Huskers last week.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound border state recruit is a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, and he will be playing both ways for the Huskers when he gets to Lincoln.

Jim Degraw has been the head baseball coach at Rockhurst since 1995, and he has coached Walsh throughout his entire high school career.

"I've been coaching Will since he was a freshman and we brought him up to the varsity," Coach Degraw said. "He's been a pitcher and switch-hitting first baseman for us. Nebraska recruited him as a two-way player.

"He has command of his fastball. It's not a high-velo pitch, but he hits the strike zone with it, and he's got a good breaking pitch. He has a changeup that he's getting better at and more confident in throwing. So, he's a three-pitch guy."

Walsh was receiving recruiting interest from Missouri and Kansas before the new Nebraska coaching staff came into the picture and garnered his commitment.

"With his size, and being a left-handed pitcher, I'd assume his mound presence would be something Nebraska would really like," Degraw stated. "He will have been a three-year starter for us, both on the mound and at first base. He hits in the middle of the order and he's about as dependable of a kid as they come."

Asked why he chose Nebraska to play his college ball, Coach Degraw replied:

"I think it was the coaching staff, but also the proximity to Kansas City," Degraw shared. "I think being close to home played a role in it because he was looking to stay in the Midwest."