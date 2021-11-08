Huskers add walk-on commit from JUCO southpaw pitcher Matt Dreher

You can never have enough quality arms on your pitching staff, so Nebraska has added a walk-on commitment from Northeast Community College left-handed pitcher Matt Dreher.

Originally from Blair, Neb., the 6-foot, 185-pound Dreher chose to walk-on at Nebraska and he was also being recruited by Ball State. He attended a Husker baseball camp in August and caught the eye of the NU coaches.

"I decided to go out there to Lincoln and make myself known," Dreher explained. "I knew it was going to be a great opportunity to meet all the coaches in person and just show them who I am."

Dreher originally reached out to pitching coach Jeff Christy who told him after his camp performance that they would keep an eye on him during the fall season. A Nebraska offer was then tendered to Dreher, which he accepted in short order.

"They said they want me to come there because they feel like I fit what Nebraska baseball stands for. I throw a two-seam fastball, a four-seam fastball, a curveball and a change. My best pitch is probably my curveball."

Dreher says he has been sitting 87-91 during the fall, and he was told by the Husker staff that he most likely projects as a bullpen arm for them.

Dreher officially visited Lincoln for the Purdue football game weekend.

"It was awesome!" Dreher said. "It was amazing! I saw the (Alex) Gordon facility and I saw the field. I was able to talk with nutrition and I saw the sports lab. Then, I went to the football game, which was fun."

Dreher was the closer for Northeast last season. He pitched 38.2 innings with a 4.66 ERA to go along with 60 strikeouts and 32 walks.

"It means everything to me," Dreher said of getting the chance to play for the home state Huskers. "I'm super-excited and I know it's a big deal. Not everyone gets to be in my shoes right now. I'm just very grateful for this!

"I was so impressed by them [last season]. That's what Husker baseball is. I just want to be a part of it, you know?"

He will have three years to complete two seasons of eligibility at Nebraska after he signs with the Huskers on Wednesday.