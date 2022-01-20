 We talk transfer additions, stadium upgrades and more on this week's HuskerOnline Radio Show.
HOL Show: We talk transfer additions, stadium upgrades and more

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

You can subscribe to The HuskerOnline Show on iTunes, Spotify, iHeart, TuneIn and Google Podcasts, along with our official landing page at Megaphone.

HuskerOnline Show - Episode Breakdown
Time

0:00

Opening headlines transfer portal and new roster additions

10:41

Memorial Stadium upgrades

20:00

Mailbag

33:46

QB transfer Casey Thompson

46:19

Basketball talk with Robin Washut

