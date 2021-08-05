Husker WR Zavier Betts striving to live up to his teammates' praises

Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts received the highest praise from quarterback Adrian Martinez. Last week, Martinez was posed the question: “Who’s a receiver you are excited to see realize his potential?”. His answer: Zavier Betts.

All eyes turned to Betts and he’s doing everything he can to keep them on him and live up to the praise.

Husker safety Deontai Williams also praised Betts at the Big Ten media day.

“Hearing it from my teammates and inside the program, that's probably the best way for me to hear it because I like the positive feedback and knowing that I'm doing better, and they see that and they're acknowledging it, makes me feel good,” Betts said. “I want to play better and play harder for them.”

Standing at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, Betts is a strong, big-bodied receiver that is learning to use his size on the field, something that will come in handy against the Big Ten’s defensive backs. He said that is where his potential lays.

He said he’s been studying and picking the brain of fellow receiver Omar Manning.

“Omar, especially, uses his size so well that it's very hard for the DBs to guard him so watching him gives me something to teach myself off of on using my size,” Betts said.

Montana transfer Samori Toure is another resource that Betts is using.

“Samori is shifty and he's fast,” Betts said. “Watching him make cuts in and out and getting the DBs on their heels also helps me with my footwork and teaches me ways to get off and get around guys.”