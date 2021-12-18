Husker Volleyball proving people wrong to reach national title vs Wisconsin

Nebraska volleyball’s Kenzie Knuckles sent over the serve with a thump. On the other side of the net, Wisconsin libero Lauren Barnes popped the ball up to setter Sydney Hilley. Hilley set the ball to her most trusted hitter, Dana Rettke, who crushed the ball into the block and onto Nebraska’s side of the court. With that point, Wisconsin won their third straight Big Ten championship and beat Nebraska for the seventh straight match. The No. 10 Huskers are looking to flip the script and take down the No. 4 Badgers in the 2021 National Championship a month after their loss in the Big Ten title game to Wisconsin. The All-Big Ten championship game is at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN2.

Lexi Rodriguez, Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik celebrating their victory over Pitt (Getty Images)

Knuckles called that match a turning point in Nebraska’s season and made them realize they needed to get it together in order to go far in the tournament. NU hasn’t lost since, knocking off No. 2 Texas in the regional finals and No. 3 Pitt in the Final Four to get to the NCAA finals. “We went into the Wisconsin match really confident in what we've been working on and I think that showed the first set when we played them,” the junior defensive specialist said. “It really sucked for us when we played Wisconsin and that's how it went and that's how it ended.” NU hit .462 in the first set versus the Badgers and sided out at 92 percent to win 25-14. Defensive specialist Keonilei Akana had three aces that set and Knuckles added a fourth. In the beginning of the season, this high-level volleyball felt out of reach. Nebraska lost three straight matches to ranked opponents, including No. 1 seeded Louisville. Middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said after Nebraska handled Pitt 3-1 on Thursday that the Huskers have improved since the Badgers defeated them twice in the 2021 regular season. “This team that just competed tonight is completely different than the team that played them a couple of weeks ago and lightyears different than the one that played them earlier on in the season,” Stivrins said. Setter Nicklin Hames, who was a 2021 AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, commented on what has changed on the Huskers team. “We're flowing as a unit a lot better,” the senior captain said. “We just have this belief in each other that I don't think was there the entire season.” After dropping the first set 25-16 to Pitt, the Huskers got their flow back and hit .440 with two team hitting errors and won set two 25-17. After the middle part of the second set where the Huskers had a 6-0 run, it felt as if Nebraska knew they would win and were playing with that confidence. Nebraska is hoping to bring that confidence into the Wisconsin match. “I think we're more prepared and more ready than we've ever been,” Stivrins said. “We're definitely excited for the challenge and we're ready to step up.”

And step up is what Nebraska will have to do in order to take down Wisconsin. This Badger squad has Rettke, the only five-time first-team All-American and the AVCA Player of the Year. And Hilley, a three-time first-team All-American and the three-time Big Ten Setter of the Year, running the court. The duo has been playing together for five seasons and their connection is spot on. Along with libero Lauren Barnes, a second-team All-American, this team is desperate to win Wisconsin’s first-ever national title. The Badgers also have weapons in freshman outside hitter Julia Orzel, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Freshman middle blocker Anna Smrek had 20 kills and hit .704 against the Cardinals on Thursday. Smrek had 12 kills and hit .647 against the Huskers in October. Outside hitters Grace Loberg, Jade Demps and Devyn Robinson on the right are strong and experienced players on the pins and play low-error volleyball. The Huskers have struggled against this group as they were swept in Lincoln on Oct. 27 and lost in four on Nov. 26. In 2019, the Badgers swept NU three times in a single season, one including in the Elite Eight. “In all the times we've played Wisconsin it hasn't been that they were doing anything that was extraordinary or anything that was something that we hadn't seen before,” said six-year senior Stivrins. “It was we were beating ourselves when it came down to the last few points. I think that this team has accepted that and we've grown from that. We're just much better, more gritty.” Nebraska’s defense has been tested by some of the best offenses and service teams in the country in the NCAA tournament and the Huskers’ grit helped them come out victorious. On the forefront of that defensive effort is libero Lexi Rodriquez. Rodriguez became the first libero to be named the AVCA National Freshman of the Year on Friday. Rodriguez, or as the team calls her ‘Roddie’, is also an AVCA first-team All-American, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Rodriguez and NU’s floor and block defense will need to be elite on Saturday against a strong offense with Rettke front and center. This match could potentially be a battle of the Freshman of the Year and the Player of the Year.

Libero Lexi Rodriguez celebrates Nebraska advancing to the national championship (AP Newsroom)