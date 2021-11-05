Husker volleyball commit Maisie Boesiger will play for state championship

Top-seed Norris will play in the Nebraska Class B state championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. after defeating No. 5 Elkhorn North in a five-set thriller 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12.

Norris is led by setter Maisie Boesiger, who is committed to walk on to the Nebraska volleyball team after she graduates in December.

Boesiger had a double-double with 55 assists, 21 digs and three kills. In the quarterfinals against Grand Island Northwest, Boesiger had 31 assists, 12 digs, four kills and four aces in Norris's three-set victory.

Ella Waters, one of Boesiger's favorite targets, had 29 kills. Waters is committed to play volleyball at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Gracie Kircher, who is also committed to Washburn, had 17 kills.

Freshman libero Anna Jelinek had a team-high 29 digs and defensive specialist Alivia Hausmann had 22 digs.

On the other side of the net, Elkhorn North was led by Purdue commit Grace Heaney with 21 kills, 14 digs and nine solo blocks. Grace's younger sister, Shay Heaney had 19 kills and 16 digs.

Elkhorn North's setter Reese Booth, the daughter of Creighton volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, had 43 assists, 17 digs and four blocks.