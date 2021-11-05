Husker volleyball commit Maisie Boesiger will play for state championship
Top-seed Norris will play in the Nebraska Class B state championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. after defeating No. 5 Elkhorn North in a five-set thriller 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12.
Norris is led by setter Maisie Boesiger, who is committed to walk on to the Nebraska volleyball team after she graduates in December.
Boesiger had a double-double with 55 assists, 21 digs and three kills. In the quarterfinals against Grand Island Northwest, Boesiger had 31 assists, 12 digs, four kills and four aces in Norris's three-set victory.
Ella Waters, one of Boesiger's favorite targets, had 29 kills. Waters is committed to play volleyball at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Gracie Kircher, who is also committed to Washburn, had 17 kills.
Freshman libero Anna Jelinek had a team-high 29 digs and defensive specialist Alivia Hausmann had 22 digs.
On the other side of the net, Elkhorn North was led by Purdue commit Grace Heaney with 21 kills, 14 digs and nine solo blocks. Grace's younger sister, Shay Heaney had 19 kills and 16 digs.
Elkhorn North's setter Reese Booth, the daughter of Creighton volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, had 43 assists, 17 digs and four blocks.
Norris will face No. 2 Omaha Skutt SkyHawks, who will compete to make history and go for its seventh consecutive Class B title. Skutt beat the No. 3 Waverly Vikings in a reverse sweep (15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12).
The Vikings are led by another Nebraska volleyball commit Bekka Allick. The outside hitter that will play middle blocker for the Huskers had a massive 37 kills and 15 digs.
Allick spearheaded a 5-0 scoring run early in the first set to help Waverly create separation and eventually win that set. Allick buried a ball then served four consecutive times with one ace.
Bekka's twin sister Hannah Allick, a Bellevue University commit, had 44 assists and 29 digs. Waverly's libero Karsen VanScoy had 22 digs and defensive specialist Joslyn Rice had 18 digs.
The victorious Skutt was led by their UCF commit setter Abby Schomers who had 60 assists, six digs, four kills and two blocks. Schomers's main target was Ivy Leuck, who had 18 kills and 22 digs. Michigan volleyball commit Morgan Burke had 13 kills and 19 digs. Freshman libero Abbie Hagedorn had 43 digs.
Skutt and Norris face off for the Class B state title on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
With so many talented volleyball players, it will be a great match to watch along with the other championship games on Nebraska Public Media starting at 9:00 a.m.