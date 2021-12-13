Husker Volleyball adversity helped beat Texas, prepare for Final Four

Nebraska Volleyball has been “through the wringer” this season, as six-year senior Lauren Stivrins said after the No. 10 Huskers defeated No. 2 Texas in Austin in the regional final.

“We kind of had a lot of trial and error and things that didn't really go our way,” Stivrins said, “But all of it has led us to where we are and how we've grown.”

In spite of a rollercoaster season, Nebraska prevailed and will be playing No. 3 Pittsburgh on Thursday in the Final Four and is one game away from their sixth national championship.

The trials started In the fall when the Huskers added six talented freshmen to their squad. Three freshmen started against the Longhorns in the Elite Eight including Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst, who hit .500 and .406 respectively.

Freshman Lexi Rodriguez came to Lincoln and replaced Kenzie Knuckles, who had been the libero for two seasons, as NU’s libero. Rodriguez had 20 digs in Nebraska’s regional finals victory.

During the preseason, Husker Head Coach John Cook constantly mixed up the lineup to find the perfect group of starters. Krause was named the starting right-side hitter over freshman Whitney Lauenstein and Batenhorst earned the starting role over All-American Lexi Sun.

Both Krause and Batenhorst were benched throughout the season but came up big when the Huskers needed them against Texas in a packed Gregory Gym.

“They've really progressed as the season has gone on,” Cook said. “They've been in tough situations and for them to perform when it matters most, it just shows they've bought in to everything we've been doing and trusted our training and trusted everything we've been talking and teaching and we got great results.”