Husker tight ends at the center of attention this fall

Word has been spreading about the potential of Nebraska's tight ends since the start of spring ball. By the fifth practice of fall camp, that group had already gotten the attention of NFL scouts. During the opening portion of Wednesday's practice, scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals focused on NU's tight ends. In particular, they kept close tabs on juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.

Having a tight end position get that kind of NFL interest was nothing new for offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. During his final season at Oregon in 2016, the Ducks had three tight ends go on to play in the NFL as undrafted free agents in Evan Baylis, Johnny Mundt, and Pharaoh Brown. In Lubick's mind, Allen and Vokolek are already ahead of that group in several ways. "The NFL scouts should be looking at those guys," Lubick said. "I think my last year at Oregon, we had three tight ends that all went to the NFL. (Allen and Vokolek) are the best two I have ever been around from consistency, leadership, and just the way they practice."

