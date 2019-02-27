During the head coach's radio show on Husker Sports Nightly on Wednesday, Scott Frost made public the news that Huskers outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt is battling a form of throat cancer. "I'm sure people would've noticed that he's not going to be a full time participant during spring practice," Frost said. "He's got a form of cancer in his throat. It came from, according to doctors, an illness that he had earlier in the year in a virus that set in there."

Frost says that he will, at the very least, be limited in what he will be able to do during spring practices but the initial diagnosis has been "pretty good" thus far and that there is a "high percent chance that it's a curable type of cancer."

The entire staff is offering their full support to Coach Dewitt during this time and know that he is itching to get back on to the field as soon as he can. "He's fighting a good fight right now," Frost said. "He's going through the necessary things to try to win it and he's got all of us behind him. We're rooting for him and we're going to get by without him.

"I know he's going to want to be out there and do everything with the team and he's going to do as much as he can but he's got more important things on his plate right now."



