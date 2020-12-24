HuskerOnline - Husker senior offensive lineman Boe Wilson moving on

Senior Nebraska offensive lineman Boe Wilson officially entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 300 pound Wilson played in 39 games over his NU career, including making 23 starts.

The Kansas City native was a starter for the Huskers at the beginning of the year but was replaced in the line-up after the Northwestern game.

Following NU's 28-21 win at Rutgers last week, Wilson also said his final goodbye as a Husker on Twitter.

2020 was his fifth year of college football, but COVID-19 eligibility rules will allow Wilson to play a sixth year in 2021.