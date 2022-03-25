Husker RB Jaquez Yant is leaner with improved explosiveness, blocking

Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant said he felt 'sluggish' in 2021 during his second season with the Huskers.

Coming in at 6-foot-2, 250-pounds from Amos P. Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, Yant redshirted his first season on the roster to cut down weight.

On the 2021 roster, Yant was listed as 245 pounds but after months of hard work, cutting out Raising Cane's and eating salads, he weighs in at 232 pounds. The back is feeling more explosive and has better stamina when it comes to running plays, he said.

“I love this weight," Yant said. "I’m going to try to drop down to 229, like right around there. It’s a good fit for me. I feel more explosive and I feel way better at this weight than last year. I was feeling sluggish, couldn’t make certain cuts and certain moves.”

Yant said he has been able to run more plays and feels more energized. So when did he start to see the fruits of his labor?

“I started running back," he said. "Normally, I walked back, I started running back. I told coach (Bryan) Applewhite, “I’m not going to lie, I feel much better and he was like ‘duh, of course.’”

In 2021, Nebraska used Yant as a back who could run behind his pads due to his size. However, he could only run a few plays in a row. Now he can run more.

Yant said the entire running back room helped motivate him to lose the weight and add more muscle.

"Every last one of those guys is working their butts off," he said. "I know that I had to, if they can do it, I can do it. I know that’s something that I need to work on to make this team better so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Yant is still a big back even after his near 20-pound weight loss but that is his specialty on the Huskers roster.

Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite said not every running back is the same and Yant brings something unique to Nebraska's running back room.

"Yant is a big back and God's given him size, God's given him good feet and an ability to run and he's got to use those abilities to his advantage,” Applewhite said. “There's a time and place when you can maybe try and outrun somebody and there's a time and place where you need to use what God gave you, which is size and strength, and go get a tough yard.”