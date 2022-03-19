Husker QB commit planning return visit for spring game
Nebraska fans will have to wait for three weeks to get their next big dose of Husker recruiting news. The spring game will big another big event in Lincoln with the Huskers hosting official and unofficial visitors. Nebraska quarterback commitment William Watson, from Springfield (Mass.) Central, will also be in attendance that weekend for the first time since pulling the trigger on his commitment.
"Yes sir, I will be there," Watson said. "I plan on looking deeper into the school and learning more about the 'why' to everything that they do."
Obviously Watson also has an interest in what happens with the game. He says that he is looking forward to seeing how the quarterbacks are doing knowing the changes with the offensive staff.
"I am also interested on seeing who wins the quarterback battle and how they produce the offense during the spring game, especially since they had to pick up the offense so quick."
Watson has other spots on the field that he is interested in getting a look at as well. Naturally, he wants to see what kind of playmakers there are on offense, but he is also hoping to see a solid performance by the Nebraska defense.
"I will actually be watching both the offense and the defense," Watson said. "Offensively I want to see how the offensive line holds up and also want to see the wide receivers making plays.
"On defense, I want to see them be successful because without the defense we won't be able to win any championships."
Watson is planning on enrolling in January at Nebraska. It will require him to put in a little extra academic work to help him get two year-long classes completed before he can graduate.
"I am planning on enrolling early at Nebraska. I will get my English and Math credits over the summer and those are the last two that I need to complete for my senior year."