Husker QB commit planning return visit for spring game

Nebraska fans will have to wait for three weeks to get their next big dose of Husker recruiting news. The spring game will big another big event in Lincoln with the Huskers hosting official and unofficial visitors. Nebraska quarterback commitment William Watson, from Springfield (Mass.) Central, will also be in attendance that weekend for the first time since pulling the trigger on his commitment.

"Yes sir, I will be there," Watson said. "I plan on looking deeper into the school and learning more about the 'why' to everything that they do." Obviously Watson also has an interest in what happens with the game. He says that he is looking forward to seeing how the quarterbacks are doing knowing the changes with the offensive staff. "I am also interested on seeing who wins the quarterback battle and how they produce the offense during the spring game, especially since they had to pick up the offense so quick."

Nebraska commit William Watson