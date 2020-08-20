Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference doubled down on the decision to postpone the college football until the spring due to COVID-19 concerns earlier this week, but league's latest statement did little to quell the anger of fans around the league, including many player parents.

A group of Nebraska football parents representing 81 player families released a second letter to Warren and the conference on Thursday firing back on the decision not to play a fall season.

This time, however, the group threatened legal action if the Big Ten did not provide more clarity of what went into choosing to postpone. They are being represented by former Nebraska State Senator and Speaker of the House Mike Flood.

Thursday's letter was the second in five days written by NU parents' group, which goes by Nebraska Cornhusker Parents on the @ParentsNebraska Twitter handle.

The first letter, released on Sunday, expressed concern about the lack of transparency from the conference about how it reached its decision to postpone the season; about the mental health impacts it would have on their sons; and the lack of involvement student-athletes had in the final decision.

Those issues remained unresolved in the eyes of the Husker parents as the Big Ten seems ready to close the book on any hope of a fall season. Player parent groups from Ohio State and Iowa have also sent follow-up response to the Big Ten and plan to be outside their offices in Chicago on Friday morning. Penn State, Michigan and Illinois have also had groups of parents write letters to Warren and the Big Ten asking for more transparency.

Here is a complete copy of the latest letter filed by Flood to Warren and the Big Ten: