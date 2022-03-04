Husker OLB Garrett Nelson filling much-needed leadership role on defense

Standing calmly behind the podium with a “Bussin’ with the Boys” t-shirt repping a former Husker, Garrett Nelson spoke with a voice hoarse from encouraging his teammates in the weight room.

Nelson, a senior outside linebacker, will most likely be a starter for his third season at Nebraska and is now being looked at as one of the main leaders on the Huskers' defense and team by his coaches and teammates.

When asked about his goals for this season from a leadership standpoint he said, chuckling through his rough voice, “Being a smart leader, I can’t be yelling all the time.”

The Huskers lost seven leaders on their defense last season in team captains Damion Daniels and Cam Taylor-Britt and seniors JoJo Domann, Ben Stille, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams and Deontre Thomas.

“Last year, there were a ton of seniors, I tried to help where I could and whatever they told me to do,” Nelson said. “This year with a limited amount of seniors, I stepped in that role as a leadership guy on defense and as a team and try to do the best I can.”

Head coach Scott Frost said he is impressed with the leadership on defense but singled out Nelson.

“Garrett Nelson has done an unbelievable job on defense throughout all of winter conditioning,” Frost said.

Nebraska’s defensive front has several other leaders including defensive linemen Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers and outside linebacker Caleb Tannor, to name a few.

Just like Nelson, Robinson has been focusing on developing his leadership skills as several defensive linemen left open leadership roles.

“Watching the old guys like Ben Stille and Damion Daniels, those guys really helped me understand how to take on the role of leadership in that room,” Robinson said.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman said the leadership role will be “pretty well handled” with players like Tannor, Rogers, Blaise Gunnerson and Nelson.

While Robinson said he is more a “lead by example guy”, Nelson is “probably the most vocal guy in our room.”