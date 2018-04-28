Ticker
Husker NFL Draft Tracker: Where did everyone sign?

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline.com
@Sean_Callahan
Publisher
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Here's a complete rundown of where every a Husker played landed on Saturday following the NFL Draft.

2018 Husker Draft Day Recap
Player Postion Team Status

Tanner Lee

QB

Jacksonville

6th round (203 overall pick)

Luke McNitt

FB

Atlanta

Free agent deal

Chris Jones

CB

Detroit

Free agent deal

Nick Gates

OL

N.Y. Giants

Free agent deal

Tyler Hoppes

TE

Minnesota

Free agent deal

De'Mornay Pierson-El

WR

Washington

Free agent deal

Joshua Kalu

DB

Tennessee

Free agent deal

David Knevel

OL

Oakland

Rookie mini camp invite

Drew Brown

K

N.Y. Giants

Rookie mini camp invite

