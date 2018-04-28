Here's a complete rundown of where every a Husker played landed on Saturday following the NFL Draft.
2018 Husker Draft Day Recap
|Player
|Postion
|Team
|Status
|
QB
|
Jacksonville
|
6th round (203 overall pick)
|
Luke McNitt
|
FB
|
Atlanta
|
Free agent deal
|
CB
|
Detroit
|
Free agent deal
|
OL
|
N.Y. Giants
|
Free agent deal
|
TE
|
Minnesota
|
Free agent deal
|
WR
|
Washington
|
Free agent deal
|
DB
|
Tennessee
|
Free agent deal
|
OL
|
Oakland
|
Rookie mini camp invite
|
K
|
N.Y. Giants
|
Rookie mini camp invite