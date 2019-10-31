Husker legacy Grant Tagge walks on at Nebraska
Omaha (Neb.) Westside outside linebacker Grant Tagge has added his name to the homegrown walk-on class of 2020 for Nebraska. The talented linebacker took only about 24 hours to decide that he wante...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news