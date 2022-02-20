Husker legacy OL Sledge is staying home
The 2023 recruiting class for Nebraska has some momentum. The Huskers recently picked up a commitment from Dwight Bootle whose brother played at Nebraska from 2016 to 2020.
The Huskers are now adding another legacy with offensive lineman Sam Sledge, from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep, whose father also played offensive line for Nebraska.
Nebraska has doubled the size of their 2023 recruiting class in just a week and a half. Sam Sledge was part of the junior day group that was in Lincoln on January 22nd and Sledge left Lincoln that day with an offer.
"It's so special!" Sledge said of his commitment to Nebraska. "You know, I grew up a Husker fan. My dad played at Nebraska and I always wanted to be a Husker. When I got the offer, I was so excited. I took a couple weeks to make a decision, but it was the right decision afterall."
Sledge said it took some discipline on his part not to pull the trigger for the Huskers right away.
"I just felt like I needed to sit down and think with my family, but I knew right as I got [the scholarship] that I wanted to be a Husker."
He is also excited to play under new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
"Yeah, he's just so easy to talk to," Sledge stated. "I just felt like our relationship got going right away, and it was great right off the bat. I love how he coaches. I love his style.
"It's something that I've already learned right now, so once I get to college and he starts coaching me, I will just hit the tracks running right away. I just like getting off on the ball right on the snap and hitting someone. Then just drive and drive, and make a hole for your running back."
Sam Sledge's father, Bob, was understandably proud and excited for his son.
"Yes, he did get emotional," Sam Sledge confirmed. "He was so excited for me. I used to go to every practice with him as a kid, both at Gross [high school] and at Prep, and I have learned from him ever since I was a kid."
Sledge shared that Husker head coach Scott Frost was "ecstatic" when he received word of his commitment.
"He was happy for me, and he was happy for what they were getting in me," Sledge said. "Yeah, it was exciting!"
Former Cornhusker fullback and current Omaha Creighton Prep head football coach Tim Johnk gave his evaluation of Sledge as he gets ready to turn the page from his junior to his senior year of high school.
"Well, they just liked his overall athleticism," Coach Johnk said. "He's a multi-sport athlete. He's played baseball and basketball, and he's wrestling now.
"So, his feet are really good, he's got good size, and he's going to continue to grow. Everyone likes him as an interior lineman, guard/center, and primarily center because of his athleticism."
Johnk relay that Coach Raiola does see Sledge starting out at the center position once he gives to Lincoln.
"He's worked hard in the weight room, as all our kids do, and it's a party for us," Johnk said of Sledge. "He wrestles which helps, I think, in terms of keeping him lean. He works really hard at it with football, wrestling, and lifting through the season. Spring will be really big for him to get back in the weight room and get back into a four-day, serious off-season weight program."
There are plenty for Nebraska fans to feel good about with this commitment. This Nebraska staff is very serious about keeping in-state kids home for starters. That was a common statement from visitors on either the 22nd or the 29th for junior day at Nebraska.
Sledge becomes the fourth known member of the 2023 class joining other two other in-state commitments in tight end Ben Brahmer from Pierce (Neb.) and Gunnar Gottula from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast.
Sledge chose the home state Huskers over a recent offer from Kansas and from Miami (Ohio) as well as interest from a number of schools such as Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota and Northwestern among others.