Husker legacy OL Sledge is staying home

The Huskers are now adding another legacy with offensive lineman Sam Sledge , from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep, whose father also played offensive line for Nebraska.

The 2023 recruiting class for Nebraska has some momentum. The Huskers recently picked up a commitment from Dwight Bootle whose brother played at Nebraska from 2016 to 2020.

Nebraska has doubled the size of their 2023 recruiting class in just a week and a half. Sam Sledge was part of the junior day group that was in Lincoln on January 22nd and Sledge left Lincoln that day with an offer.

"It's so special!" Sledge said of his commitment to Nebraska. "You know, I grew up a Husker fan. My dad played at Nebraska and I always wanted to be a Husker. When I got the offer, I was so excited. I took a couple weeks to make a decision, but it was the right decision afterall."

Sledge said it took some discipline on his part not to pull the trigger for the Huskers right away.

"I just felt like I needed to sit down and think with my family, but I knew right as I got [the scholarship] that I wanted to be a Husker."

He is also excited to play under new NU offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

"Yeah, he's just so easy to talk to," Sledge stated. "I just felt like our relationship got going right away, and it was great right off the bat. I love how he coaches. I love his style.

"It's something that I've already learned right now, so once I get to college and he starts coaching me, I will just hit the tracks running right away. I just like getting off on the ball right on the snap and hitting someone. Then just drive and drive, and make a hole for your running back."

Sam Sledge's father, Bob, was understandably proud and excited for his son.

"Yes, he did get emotional," Sam Sledge confirmed. "He was so excited for me. I used to go to every practice with him as a kid, both at Gross [high school] and at Prep, and I have learned from him ever since I was a kid."

Sledge shared that Husker head coach Scott Frost was "ecstatic" when he received word of his commitment.

"He was happy for me, and he was happy for what they were getting in me," Sledge said. "Yeah, it was exciting!"