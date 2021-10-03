Husker legacy Maverick Noonan attends first NU game of season

Class of 2023 outside linebacker and Husker legacy Maverick Noonan attended his first Nebraska home game of this season Saturday to see NU take on the Northwestern Wildcats. He got to witness firsthand Nebraska win in dominant fashion.

"Oh, it was pretty good," Noonan stated. "I came with my parents and this was the first game I came to, so it was pretty fun getting down to it. Especially since it was a night game.

"I thought Nebraska played pretty well. I thought the defense looked good. Obviously, they killed Northwestern and they beat them pretty good. The crowd had incredible energy."

Noonan has been following the Huskers on TV as well and believes the Blackshirts have been consistently good, but he thought they were improved in the play of their offensive line against Northwestern.

The Elkhorn South product got to see his former high school teammate, Teddy Prochazka, make his first collegiate start at left tackle for the Huskers.

"I thought he played pretty well, especially since it was his first start [in college]," Noonan said. "It was pretty exciting to see him start."

In addition to attending the Huskers home game yesterday, he was an unofficial visitor at the Iowa State vs. Iowa game, and he will be at this coming weekend's Iowa game when they host Penn State.

Asked which college programs he is mostly focused on right now, Noonan replied:

"Probably Nebraska, Iowa State, Michigan State and Missouri. I would hope to have my decision made before my senior season ends. I'm mostly looking at the coaching staff and for a good academic school. And then, just a place I could see myself fitting into."