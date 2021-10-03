Husker legacy Dylan Raiola gets goosebumps at NU night game

Nebraska is still trying to fill out the remainder of the open spots to their football Class of 2022, but many Husker recruitniks are gazing longingly at the potential of Class of 2024 legacy quarterback Dylan Raiola playing in Lincoln when his high school career ends.

As most Nebraska fans know by now, Dylan Raiola is the son of former Cornhusker All-American center Dominic Raiola, and the pair were in town for the game with Northwestern this weekend. It was Dylan's first time experiencing a Nebraska home game.

"That was sweet!" Dylan Raiola stated. "I always watched videos on the Tunnel Walk, but it was something else to be down on the field to see and hear the crowd. Getting to see everything I saw on the videos in person brought goosebumps to my skin. It was really special!"

Getting to meet and further get to know people at Nebraska face to face was a highlight of the weekend for Raiola.

"I hung around pretty much everybody: Coach (Scott) Frost, Coach Mario (Verduzco), and also Sean Dillon who works in the front office. I got to hang around everybody and be around everybody, so it was good. We just talked about the game and what they're doing with the program, so I am super-excited about it."

Raiola saw another familiar face while he was in Lincoln in the person of 2023 Rivals100 outside linebacker Tausili Akana.

"Yeah, actually, my sister and their sister played volleyball together when they were younger, so we knew them from that. We kept the relationship and it was good to see what they were doing now. He's a great player and he's a great person to be around as well."

Raiola was asked to give his impressions about Nebraska's offense that he witnessed while in Lincoln and also in Norman.

"It's pretty special, you know, getting to see that offensive explosion," Raiola shared. "It was really good to see and they played really hard. It was definitely good to see. Just being around the stadium, and being around the coaches and everything, and getting to meet a couple of the players was very special."