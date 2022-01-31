Husker legacy CB Dwight Bootle commits to Nebraska

The hard work on the recruiting trail in January is already paying off for Nebraska . The Huskers picked up a commitment from 2023 cornerback and Husker legacy Dwight Bootle from Miami (Fla.) Killian. Bootle is the younger brother of Dicaprio Bootle who is in his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs . Dwight committed to Nebraska days ago and just decided to go public with the great news.

"I am not even going to lie to you because I had some mixed emotion about the offer because they took a while to offer me. But I couldn't let emotion get involved. I was just waiting on the offer."

When the news broke that Dwight had received the offer from Nebraska it was exciting to the Nebraska fans. Bootle already had 15 offers including Big Ten schools Michigan and Indiana as well as other schools like Ole Miss , Pitt and Boston College .

"I am excited, real excited!" Bootle said. "I have been committed to Nebraska for about three days and I just decided to post it now though. I saw the window and I saw the opportunity. I am very excited to commit."

Bootle fell in love with Nebraska as his brother played in Lincoln. He wants to go to Nebraska and keep the Bootle name alive and a part of the Husker program.

"I have been up there quite a lot since my brother played there," Bootle said. "I loved it since the first time I got up there. I just want to continue to build a legacy there and keep the Bootle name there forever."

In the case of some legacies it's too much to want to follow in the footsteps of their dad or in this case Dwight's brother. To him it's the ultimate show of confidence and believing in himself.

"I am just trying to be the greatest that I can and that's why I am going to Nebraska. I sat down with my brother and he told me that if I was going to do it I needed to do it big."

Bootle said that there was some playing the recruiting game taking place up to the Nebraska offer. Once he got the Nebraska offer though he didn't want to lost out on the opportunity and committed.

"I knew that this was where I wanted to be," Bootle said. "So the other offers was just about the game of recruiting up to when I got the Nebraska offer.

"When this offer came I called coach Fisher back after he offered and told him let's just lock it in. The portal is crazy. I just want to call Nebraska home. For sure, for sure!".

Expect Bootle to be in Lincoln a couple of times in the coming months. "I am going up to Nebraska for an unofficial visit in March. I will probably make my official visit up there in June."

Bootle plans to graduate early from high school and enroll at Nebraska in January. He is carrying a 3.5 GPA.