As Husker fans everywhere celebrated the volleyball team's dominant sweep over Pittsburgh in a semifinal of the NCAA Women's Volleyball National Championship on Thursday night, football fans got some good late-night news, too. Inside linebacker John Bullock announced on Instagram he'll return for his sixth and final season of college football. Bullock walked on Senior Day in the 2023 season finale against Iowa, but chose to use his extra Covid year that was available to him.

Advertisement

Bullock, a walk-on for the first four years of his career, enjoyed a 2023 season to remember. The Creighton Prep product was awarded a scholarship by head coach Matt Rhule in the preseason and even earned his No. 5 single-digit number, which teammates vote on and give to the program's "toughest" players. “It means the world to me,” Bullock said of Rhule putting him on scholarship. “I’ve been working for this day ever since I got here. It was awesome to be able to share that with my teammates, and I’m very appreciative of Coach Rhule for that. … Growing up as a Nebraska kid, that was my team. That’s all I watched. It means the world. It was my dream to play here. I don’t take it for granted at all. It’s a dream come true for me.” Bullock went on to have a career year at Nebraska. He finished with 50 tackles, which ranked fourth on the defense. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 413 snaps, eighth-most on the defense and the most at inside linebacker. Bullock also added 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. Bullock joins a group of veteran leaders who are returning for the 2024 season, including defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher, rover Isaac Gifford and offensive linemen Ben Scott and Bryce Benhart.

Matt Rhule, left, and John Bullock. (Bailey Kapels/Bailey Kapels Photography)

What Bullock's return means for the linebacker room at Nebraska

With the departures of Luke Reimer (out of eligibility) and Nick Henrich (retired from football), Bullock returning for the 2024 season is a big deal for coordinator Tony White's unit. Bullock now becomes the most experienced member of the inside linebackers and potentially a day-one starter. If Bullock didn't return, the linebacker with the most experience and production would have been Javin Wright. Wright had a career year himself, with 51 tackles — third-most on the defense. But the 6-5, 215-pound Wright was used more in passing situations, like third-and-longs, as he learned how to play inside 'backer for the first time in his college career. The Huskers still need to figure out the depth at inside linebacker, or go into the transfer portal to see who's available and if he'd be a good fit for White's scheme. As of today, other inside linebackers on the roster include Kaine Williams, Randolph Kpai, Gage Stenger, and Dylan Rogers — a group with little playing experience. Other Huskers like Chief Borders and Mikai Gbayor, two players who have spent time at the Jack linebacker position, could be options if it comes to it. Gbayor began his career at inside 'backer. It's also unclear which position highly-touted freshman Eric Fields will end up at as he grows and develops in the program. He redshirted the 2023 season and never appeared in a game, and wasn't even in uniform for many of the games. In pre-season camp, the 195-pound Fields was working as a rover. As of today, the Huskers have Willis McGahee IV as the only linebacker committed in the 2024 class, but he seems like a solid fit to play the versatile Jack linebacker role. There are also several commits in the 2024 class who could develop into a second-level defender over time, like Roger Gradney, Braylen Prude, Rex Guthrie and Donovan Jones.