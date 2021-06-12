Husker LB commit Ernest Hausmann is eager to help NU recruit

June is a chaotic month for college football recruiting, especially after a 14-month recruiting dead period. Nebraska linebacker commit Ernest Hausmann is relieved he has already found his future team and that his recruiting process is over. Hausmann went from recruit to recruiter during the Huskers’ busy weekend of private workouts, eight official visitors and Friday Night Lights. “When I came in there, it was really exciting to have no worries,” Hausmann said. “and I just wanted to let them know, this is the place to go, this place is a family.”

Hausmann, who is from Columbus, Neb., is the lone Nebraskan in NU’s 2022 class and one of now three commits. His role was to give insight on the program and also the state itself. “The main thing is when they get down here they don't really know what Nebraska is like, for some of the people out of state, so just help be the guy that guides them and a welcoming hand for them coming into that new environment,” the three-star linebacker said. Hausmann, who committed in March and became NU’s first commit in the 2022 class, met Nebraska’s coaching staff for the first time in person.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NeSBOZXh0IENoYXB0ZXIuLi48YnI+PGJyPvCflLTimqrvuI/imKDv uI/imKDvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv Q09NTUlUVEVEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Q09NTUlUVEVEPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvR0JSP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R0JSPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2Zy b3N0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaF9mcm9zdDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENoaW5hbmRlcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hDaGluYW5kZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFycmV0dFJ1dWQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJhcnJldHRSdXVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NlYW5EaWxsb25OVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A U2VhbkRpbGxvbk5VPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NhbGxhZ2hhbl9ORUI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhbGxhZ2hh bl9ORUI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVE1vc3Ni cnVja2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUTW9zc2JydWNrZXI8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qWTVGdlVwbmJNIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20valk1RnZVcG5iTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFcm5lc3QgSGF1c21h bm4gKEBFcm5lc3RfSGF1c21hbm4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRXJuZXN0X0hhdXNtYW5uL3N0YXR1cy8xMzY4NTgwNzkyNDAyNzEw NTM4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“What I really love about this place is that the coaches are 100 percent the same people they are over the phone, over the zoom calls, as they are a person that I was really cool to see,” he said. Hausmann, who was adopted from Uganda, also met several of his future teammates and Jojo Domann who will move on before Hausmann arrives on campus. “I really enjoyed meeting all of the coaches, as well as meeting a lot of the current players and I was able to hang with them,” he said. “and just get to know them better and then build relations with them because they will be my future teammates.”

Columbus high school's star linebacker, Ernest Hausmann (Columbus Telegraph)