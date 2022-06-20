Husker Hurry Up: Successful recruiting weekend in multiple sports

Good morning, and welcome to Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams. Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to a rundown of today's Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Successful recruiting weekend in three sports

Nebraska was already coming off a fruitful week in multiple sports with a football commitment and key transfer additions in baseball and softball. That momentum rolled into and through the weekend. First, the Huskers women's basketball team landed a commitment from Natalie Potts. Nebraska coach Amy Williams added the pledge from the Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) power forward on Friday night. Potts averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds in leading Incarnate Word to a fifth consecutive state championship. Potts' standout season came just one year after winning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2020-21. Potts chose the Huskers over a handful of offers that included Creighton and Kansas State. "After a bunch of visits and phone calls, I have finally found my next home. ... Can't wait to start my next journey as a Cornhusker," Potts said in her commitment on Twitter. Check out some of the highlights from the 6-foot-2 Missouri standout on her YouTube highlight page.

On Saturday, John Cook added to the fun and landed one of the biggest fish he could have. Skyler Pierce, the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2024 per Prep Dig, committed to the Huskers volleyball program. She is the first pledge of the class for Cook and Co. as the 6-foot-2 outside hitter committed to Nebraska by way of Olathe Northwest (Kan.) High School. "I'm so grateful for Coach Cook, Coach [Jaylen] Reyes and Coach [Kelly] Hunter for this opportunity. ... Excited to play in the B1G and [for] #GBR," Pierce wrote in her commitment announcement. Check out Pierce's highlights on YouTube.

Those two commitments were set against the backdrop of another important recruiting weekend for Scott Frost and Co. The Huskers got three of their 2023 commitments on campus as quarterback Pop Watson, cornerback Dwight Bootle and offensive lineman Sam Sledge all touched turf at Memorial Stadium. We caught up with Sledge afterward as his visit cemented his commitment even further, and he says he now truly feels like one of the guys in the Huskers locker room. We were also on hand at the Friday Night Lights Camp as Watson was guided by player host Emmett Johnson, who is in his first year with the Nebraska running backs room. And we saw Bootle donning the old No. 7 Huskers jersey of his brother, Dicpario Bootle, as he walked around the field. It was a weekend marked by defensive talent as linebackers Hayden Moore and Dylan Rogers were joined by cornerbacks Tay'Shawn Wilson and Ryan Robinson on the visit. You can check out our conversations with Moore, Rogers and Robinson ahead of their visits by clicking on those links. Out of those four, the player we have the keenest eyes on is Moore. Anytime a player makes a visit twice in a short time span – as Moore did with his unofficial trip a couple weeks ago followed by this weekend's official visit – then he is worth keeping sharp tabs on. We are close to putting in a FutureCast for Moore, whose player host over the weekend was freshman defensive back Gage Stenger, to the Huskers but haven't pulled the trigger yet.

Nebraska 2023 target Hayden Moore (left) with his player host Gage Stenger (Zack Carpenter)

Conversations with Clouse

In case you missed it, recruiting analyst Nate Clouse and I hopped into the Insider's Board last night for "Conversations with Clouse" to answer reader questions live. That Sunday night live chat will be a regular segment. We will be doing that at least once a week to start with our aim to do it every Sunday evening starting around that same time (7 p.m.) for an hour or two.

Countdown to Kickoff: 69 Days

No. 69: Offensive lineman Turner Corcoran Quick facts: 6-foot-6, 300 lbs., sophomore, started 11 games last season, is recovering from an injury but is expected to be healthy for the start of the 2022 season

