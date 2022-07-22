Husker Hurry Up: OL continues to be key focus, another WR comes off board

Good morning, and welcome to the Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams.

Donovan Raiola was the latest Nebraska assistant to appear on "Sports Nightly" as the offensive line coach broke down his room on Thursday night.

Raiola spoke a lot about the buy-in from his unit. That's about as crucial of an aspect that this Huskers program needs heading into fall camp next week.

Offensive line is arguably the biggest focus for the Huskers in Scott Frost's most pivotal season of his Nebraska tenure.

That's a notion that Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik agrees with, as he appeared on 93.7 The Ticket earlier this week and spoke about what he is focused on the most as the Huskers gear up for the season.

"There's a lot of different ways you can probably go, but I'd have to go with the offensive line. What's the offensive line gonna look like?" Marik said. "What I'm wondering is Donovan Raiola, he's got such a hard task in front of him with that offensive line, trying to mix and match. I'm wondering what that's gonna look like.

"Once the season gets here, how smooth Mark Whipple's offense is gonna look and how this offensive attack is gonna look is gonna be primarily dependent on how well the offensive line can run block and how well they can keep Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy, Logan Smothers – whoever winds up winning this quarterback job – clean."

Listen to the full segment by following this link.