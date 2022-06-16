Husker Hurry Up: New baseball transfer, pair of OT targets to keep tabs on

Good morning, and welcome to Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams. Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to a rundown of today's Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Huskers baseball lands transfer

Remember how we have said in the past that college football coaches, in today's generation of roster-building through the transfer portal, always need to keep building relationships with players even after they commit in case it all comes back around? That philosophy is not exclusive to football. It extends to all college sports, and the Huskers baseball team saw that approach pay off on Wednesday. Coach Will Bolt and the Huskers landed a commitment via the transfer portal in former Oklahoma State outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh. Brumbaugh had the Huskers high atop his list coming out of high school as the nation's No. 500 overall player and No. 241 shortstop in the 2021 class, according to Perfect Game. Oklahoma State wound up winning the battle, but the Huskers won the war. Brumbaugh announced his transfer to Nebraska, bringing with him a .318 batting average (7-for-22) in four games played as a freshman with the Cowboys. He also brings strong athletic bloodlines. Similar to recent football commit Riley Van Poppel, whose dad Todd was an 11-year pitcher in the MLB ranks, Brumbaugh is also the son of a former major leaguer. His father, Cliff, made 49 plate appearances in 21 games with the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies in 2001, finishing 10-for-46 (.217 average).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIHdvdWxkIGxpa2UgdG8gdGhhbmsgT2tsYWhvbWEgU3RhdGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBmb3IgdGhlIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IHRvIGNvbXBldGUgYW5kIHBs YXkgYXQgc3VjaCBhIGhpZ2ggbGV2ZWwuIE1lbW9yaWVzIHdlcmUgbWFkZSB0 aGF0IHdpbGwgbmV2ZXIgYmUgZm9yZ290dGVuLiBXaXRoIHRoYXQgYmVpbmcg c2FpZCwgSSBoYXZlIGRlY2lkZWQgaXQgaXMgaW4gbXkgYmVzdCBpbnRlcmVz dCB0byB0cmFuc2ZlciB0byB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBOZWJyYXNrYS4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dCUj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCUjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3k0SXh4bVk2UngiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95 NEl4eG1ZNlJ4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENheWRlbiBCcnVtYmF1Z2ggKEBD X0JydW1iYXVnaDI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nf QnJ1bWJhdWdoMjQvc3RhdHVzLzE1MzcwNzQwOTgzMjQ1MjkxNTM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Pair of OT targets to keep an eye on

We are still waiting to see the on-field product offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will put on the AstroTurf at Memorial Stadium this fall. We are also waiting to see if Raiola can land a major out-of-state commitment on the recruiting trail. There is a new pair of offensive line targets in the Class of 2024 who fit that description and who we wanted to introduce into the ether this morning: Deontae Armstrong and Devontae Armstrong. The two are twin brothers out of Lakewood High School in Cleveland, Ohio. And we are laying full ownership claim to their nickname "The Twin Towers." They are each a behemoth of an offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds (Deontae) and 6-foot-5, 260 pounds (Devontae). Each has been racking up offers at the same clip, as they hold the same eight-school offer sheet. Nebraska could add to that list at some point in the future. The Huskers have visited Lakewood a couple times to show their interest in the two rising studs. Their recruitments will become big-time as their summer development progresses and especially if they can parlay that into successful junior seasons. Nebraska has made it known that each one is on their radar.

OV list takes shape

There continues to be jostling back and forth in regard to the Huskers' official visitor list for this weekend. Follow along with all the comings and goings in our Insider's Board thread. And take a look at a pair of official visit previews as we took some time to focus on a position that we have been lacking in covering as of late in the 2023 class: linebacker. But that changed this week as the Huskers will be welcoming a pair of three-star risers onto campus this week. Read about Texas' Dylan Rogers and Colorado's Hayden Moore in the links to their names as they previewed their upcoming visits with Inside Nebraska.

Countdown to Kickoff: 73 Days

No. 73: Offensive lineman Broc Bando Quick facts: 6-foot-5, 315 lbs., senior, Class of 2017, IMG (Fla.) Academy after transfer from Lincoln Southeast, 29 total games played, including nine last season

