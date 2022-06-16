Husker Hurry Up: New baseball transfer, pair of OT targets to keep tabs on
Good morning, and welcome to Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams.
Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to a rundown of today's Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Huskers baseball lands transfer
Remember how we have said in the past that college football coaches, in today's generation of roster-building through the transfer portal, always need to keep building relationships with players even after they commit in case it all comes back around?
That philosophy is not exclusive to football. It extends to all college sports, and the Huskers baseball team saw that approach pay off on Wednesday.
Coach Will Bolt and the Huskers landed a commitment via the transfer portal in former Oklahoma State outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh.
Brumbaugh had the Huskers high atop his list coming out of high school as the nation's No. 500 overall player and No. 241 shortstop in the 2021 class, according to Perfect Game. Oklahoma State wound up winning the battle, but the Huskers won the war.
Brumbaugh announced his transfer to Nebraska, bringing with him a .318 batting average (7-for-22) in four games played as a freshman with the Cowboys. He also brings strong athletic bloodlines.
Similar to recent football commit Riley Van Poppel, whose dad Todd was an 11-year pitcher in the MLB ranks, Brumbaugh is also the son of a former major leaguer. His father, Cliff, made 49 plate appearances in 21 games with the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies in 2001, finishing 10-for-46 (.217 average).
Pair of OT targets to keep an eye on
We are still waiting to see the on-field product offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will put on the AstroTurf at Memorial Stadium this fall. We are also waiting to see if Raiola can land a major out-of-state commitment on the recruiting trail.
There is a new pair of offensive line targets in the Class of 2024 who fit that description and who we wanted to introduce into the ether this morning: Deontae Armstrong and Devontae Armstrong.
The two are twin brothers out of Lakewood High School in Cleveland, Ohio. And we are laying full ownership claim to their nickname "The Twin Towers."
They are each a behemoth of an offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds (Deontae) and 6-foot-5, 260 pounds (Devontae). Each has been racking up offers at the same clip, as they hold the same eight-school offer sheet. Nebraska could add to that list at some point in the future.
The Huskers have visited Lakewood a couple times to show their interest in the two rising studs. Their recruitments will become big-time as their summer development progresses and especially if they can parlay that into successful junior seasons. Nebraska has made it known that each one is on their radar.
OV list takes shape
There continues to be jostling back and forth in regard to the Huskers' official visitor list for this weekend. Follow along with all the comings and goings in our Insider's Board thread.
And take a look at a pair of official visit previews as we took some time to focus on a position that we have been lacking in covering as of late in the 2023 class: linebacker.
But that changed this week as the Huskers will be welcoming a pair of three-star risers onto campus this week. Read about Texas' Dylan Rogers and Colorado's Hayden Moore in the links to their names as they previewed their upcoming visits with Inside Nebraska.
Countdown to Kickoff: 73 Days
No. 73: Offensive lineman Broc Bando
Quick facts: 6-foot-5, 315 lbs., senior, Class of 2017, IMG (Fla.) Academy after transfer from Lincoln Southeast, 29 total games played, including nine last season
Site Stuff
Keep your eyes peeled for more Nebraska recruiting coverage during this all-important, massively pivotal recruiting stretch. And we will be starting a new series this week as sit 73 days away from the Huskers' Dublin Debut against Northwestern in the season opener in Ireland on Aug. 27.
Please subscribe to our YouTube page and subscribe to the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.