Husker Hurry Up: Loaded schedule sets up Nebraska volleyball revenge tour

The Huskers will be on a revenge tour in 2022. And now the grudge matches have dates on them.

Nebraska released its regular-season volleyball schedule on Tuesday, and it's loaded up with juicy storylines, a rigorous final stretch and a few chances to settle the score from last season.

Of the Huskers' eight losses a year ago, they either didn't get the chance for a rematch or failed when the opportunity came. Of those eight, there are four on the schedule this season, starting with one of the 2022 slate's high-profile non-conference matchups in a home match against Stanford on Sept. 13.

The other three reside in conference, as the Huskers will look to avenge losses to Ohio State (at home Sept. 24, on the road Nov. 13) and Minnesota (Nov. 26) from a season ago.

Obviously, the biggest chip on the Huskers' shoulder is painted red and white. Nebraska has lost eight consecutive matches to Wisconsin, but Oct. 26 in Madison and Nov. 25 in Lincoln will be the next opportunity to snap the skid and get some payback for the epic thriller in the 2021 national championship match.

Wisconsin is vulnerable this season after having lost national player of the year Dana Rettke and All-Americans Sydney Hilley and Lauren Barnes. The Huskers are not as susceptible. They return seven players who saw action in the national title match, headlined by the return of three All-Americans:

– Lexi Rodriguez: First-Team libero who won the freshman of the year award after she averaged 4.45 digs per set and helped the Huskers defense limit opponents to a .144 hitting percentage.

– Kayla Caffey: Second-Team middle blocker who hit for a team-best .376 and averaged 1.13 blocks per set.

– Madi Kubik: Third-Team outside hitter who led the Huskers in kills, kills-per-set and averaged 2.09 digs per set.

Caffey's situation, however, remains in limbo. She was cleared by the NCAA for a rare seventh season but is still awaiting awaiting word from Nebraska on whether or not she will be able to return.

"We are still working through it," Huskers coach John Cook said on an April episode of the Kicking Back with the Cooks podcast. "It's very complicated. It may take a while."

If Caffey is given approval, she will be part of one of the strongest rosters in the country that will be powering the Huskers' goal of winning their first national championship since 2017 following two runner-up finishes in the past four seasons.

That road begins on Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and concludes Nov. 26 against Minnesota before the postseason begins. In between is a potential preview of the Huskers' home come NCAA Tournament time when they travel to Omaha – the site of this year's Final Four – for a Sept. 7 matchup at Creighton. The matchup with Stanford precedes a road match against Kentucky on Sept. 18 to conclude the non-conference slate, and then the Big Ten schedule opens with some potential jet lag.

Nebraska plays its first two conference matches at home before hitting the East Coast for matchups at Rutgers and Maryland with trips to Michigan State and Michigan to follow. Seven of the Huskers' first 11 conference matches are on the road. But that tough road test to start sets them up for a three-match home slate in a loaded final week: Purdue on Nov. 20, Wisconsin on Nov. 25 and Minnesota on Nov. 26.

