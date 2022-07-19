Husker Hurry Up: Kick return candidates, future Huskers help Team USA to W
Trey Palmer an emerging return candidate
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch appeared on "Sports Nightly" on Monday night, and he broke down all of the updates on his unit.
One of the more intriguing spots is the Huskers' search for a return man in both the kick return and punt return games. Busch discussed LSU transfer Trey Palmer, who returned a kick and punt return for a touchdown with the Tigers, as an option in both units.
“It takes a grown man to be back there in those situations,” Busch said. “But he (Palmer) tracks the ball very, very naturally. So that part of that is really good.”
Check out Steve Marik's full breakdown of Busch's discussion.
Future Huskers lead Team USA to win
The Huskers volleyball team has four committed players on the Team USA roster for the U19 Pan American Cup: Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Maggie Mendelson
That quartet helped Team USA to a tournament-opening win on Monday night.
The Pan Am Cup will be running through Saturday.
Top trio set for B1G Media Days
Scott Frost will be joined by three Husker players at Big Ten Media Days next week: Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek
The EDGE rusher, cornerback and tight end will be meeting with the media on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium to preview fall camp and the 2022 season.
Check out what those three players mean to their respective position groups here.
Countdown to Kickoff: 39 Days
Site Stuff
