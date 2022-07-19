Husker Hurry Up: Kick return candidates, future Huskers help Team USA to W

Good morning, and welcome to the Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams.

Trey Palmer an emerging return candidate

Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch appeared on "Sports Nightly" on Monday night, and he broke down all of the updates on his unit. One of the more intriguing spots is the Huskers' search for a return man in both the kick return and punt return games. Busch discussed LSU transfer Trey Palmer, who returned a kick and punt return for a touchdown with the Tigers, as an option in both units. “It takes a grown man to be back there in those situations,” Busch said. “But he (Palmer) tracks the ball very, very naturally. So that part of that is really good.” Check out Steve Marik's full breakdown of Busch's discussion.

Future Huskers lead Team USA to win

The Huskers volleyball team has four committed players on the Team USA roster for the U19 Pan American Cup: Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Maggie Mendelson That quartet helped Team USA to a tournament-opening win on Monday night. The Pan Am Cup will be running through Saturday.

Top trio set for B1G Media Days

Scott Frost will be joined by three Husker players at Big Ten Media Days next week: Garrett Nelson, Quinton Newsome and Travis Vokolek The EDGE rusher, cornerback and tight end will be meeting with the media on Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium to preview fall camp and the 2022 season. Check out what those three players mean to their respective position groups here.

Countdown to Kickoff: 39 Days

