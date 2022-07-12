Husker Hurry Up: Greg Smith, Zack Carpenter discuss recent Nebraska commits

Good morning, and welcome to the Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams. Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to the Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Breaking down recent Huskers commits

It's been as hot of a recent recruiting stretch that Nebraska could have hoped for, and the Huskers are now sitting at 14 commitments in the Class of 2023. They landed four commitments in a nine-day span and bumped their 2023 team recruiting ranking from No. 41 nationally up to No. 27 in the country and No. 8 in the Big Ten – just five points behind Minnesota, which the Huskers beat out for Sunday's commitment, Ashley Williams Jr. The run started with receiver Barry Jackson on July 2, continued with receiver Omarion Miller and linebacker Dylan Rogers last Tuesday and ended with Williams on Sunday. Give today's Inside Nebraska podcast a listen to listen to clips to listen to Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and I each discuss the recent Huskers commitments. Greg was recently on KMTV 3 News Now to talk about what Miller and Rogers bring to the table and their impact on the program. You can check out Greg's segment in the video below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. And I went on 93.7 The Ticket with Nick Sehnert to break down how Williams' commitment impacts the Huskers' program. In addition to analysis on Williams, I also touched on the Huskers' recent hot recruiting stretch overall, Mickey Joseph's importance since he arrived in Lincoln and how many players I see ending up in this Nebraska 2023 class. You can check out the full segment by following this Spotify link.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aYWNrX0NhcnA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFphY2tfQ2FycDwvYT4gam9pbmVkIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmlja19zZWhuZXJ0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBuaWNrX3NlaG5lcnQ8L2E+IG9uIHRoZSBzaG93 IHRvZGF5IHRvIHRhbGsgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dCUj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0dCUjwvYT4gZm9vdGJhbGwgcmVjcnVpdGluZ+KApjxicj48YnI+SG93IG1h bnkgZ3V5cyB3aWxsIE5lYnJhc2thIHRha2UgaW4gdGhpcyB5ZWFycyByZWNy dWl0aW5nIGNsYXNzPyDirIfvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL041 YXE3c3lXemgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ONWFxN3N5V3poPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IDkzLjcgVGhlIFRpY2tldCAoQDkzN1RoZVRpY2tldCkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS85MzdUaGVUaWNrZXQvc3RhdHVzLzE1 NDY1ODg2MDkxMjU0MzMzNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAx MSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Amukamara, Pickens headline 2022 HoF class

The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Monday. This year's eight-person group is headlined by former Huskers star cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Bruce Pickens. Defensive back Ric Lindquist (1980s) and offensive guard Toniu Fonoti (2000-06) were the other two elected to this year's Hall of Fame via balloting while offensive tackle Ron McDole (1958-60) and linebacker Lee Kunz (1976-78) were also elected to this year's group out of the Legends category. The class also features a pair of state college representatives: Darrell Morris, who was the head coach of Nebraska-Kearney from 2000-2014, and Ross Wurdeman, an All-American tight end at Concordia.

Countdown to Kickoff: 46 Days

No. 46: Nickel Grant Buda and tight end John Goodwin Quick facts on Buda: 6-foot, 205 lbs., redshirt freshman, did not play in a game in 2021 while redshirting as a true freshman out of Lincoln Southeast (Neb.) Quick facts on Goodwin: 6-foot-3, 235 lbs., redshirt sophomore, has not played in a game as in his three years at Nebraska, two-time All-Academic Big Ten honoree out of Lincoln High (Neb.)

Site Stuff