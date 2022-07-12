Husker Hurry Up: Greg Smith, Zack Carpenter discuss recent Nebraska commits
Breaking down recent Huskers commits
It's been as hot of a recent recruiting stretch that Nebraska could have hoped for, and the Huskers are now sitting at 14 commitments in the Class of 2023.
They landed four commitments in a nine-day span and bumped their 2023 team recruiting ranking from No. 41 nationally up to No. 27 in the country and No. 8 in the Big Ten – just five points behind Minnesota, which the Huskers beat out for Sunday's commitment, Ashley Williams Jr.
The run started with receiver Barry Jackson on July 2, continued with receiver Omarion Miller and linebacker Dylan Rogers last Tuesday and ended with Williams on Sunday.
Give today's Inside Nebraska podcast a listen to listen to Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and I each discuss the recent Huskers commitments.
Greg was recently on KMTV 3 News Now to talk about what Miller and Rogers bring to the table and their impact on the program. You can check out Greg's segment in the video below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.
And I went on 93.7 The Ticket with Nick Sehnert to break down how Williams' commitment impacts the Huskers' program. In addition to analysis on Williams, I also touched on the Huskers' recent hot recruiting stretch overall, Mickey Joseph's importance since he arrived in Lincoln and how many players I see ending up in this Nebraska 2023 class. You can check out the full segment by following this Spotify link.
Amukamara, Pickens headline 2022 HoF class
The Nebraska Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Monday. This year's eight-person group is headlined by former Huskers star cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Bruce Pickens.
Defensive back Ric Lindquist (1980s) and offensive guard Toniu Fonoti (2000-06) were the other two elected to this year's Hall of Fame via balloting while offensive tackle Ron McDole (1958-60) and linebacker Lee Kunz (1976-78) were also elected to this year's group out of the Legends category.
The class also features a pair of state college representatives: Darrell Morris, who was the head coach of Nebraska-Kearney from 2000-2014, and Ross Wurdeman, an All-American tight end at Concordia.
Countdown to Kickoff: 46 Days
No. 46: Nickel Grant Buda and tight end John Goodwin
Quick facts on Buda: 6-foot, 205 lbs., redshirt freshman, did not play in a game in 2021 while redshirting as a true freshman out of Lincoln Southeast (Neb.)
Quick facts on Goodwin: 6-foot-3, 235 lbs., redshirt sophomore, has not played in a game as in his three years at Nebraska, two-time All-Academic Big Ten honoree out of Lincoln High (Neb.)
Inside Nebraska staff writer Geoff Exstrom began his volleyball coverage with us by diving into the Huskers' roster with a position-by-position breakdown of perhaps the most loaded group in the country.
