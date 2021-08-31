Husker Hoops to hold joint Pro Day with Creighton

Nebraska and Creighton have long been rivals on the basketball court, but the two programs will be joining forces this fall in an effort to promote their respective players at the NBA level.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported Tuesday that NU and CU planned to hold a joint Nebraska/Creighton Pro Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at both school's facilities over the course of the day.

HuskerOnline.com confirmed the report with a source close to the situation.

The idea, which the source said was initiated by Nebraska, was to create a "one-stop opportunity" for NBA scouts to evaluate players from both programs.

Scouts will first be invited to Lincoln, where the Huskers will hold a morning practice at the Hendricks Training Center 8:30 a.m. that will feature testing, skill work, and full five-on-five scrimmages.

Creighton will then hold a similar session for scouts at 2:15 p.m. at The Championship Center.

Should the event go well, it's likely the programs will continue to hold the joint Pro Days every year going forward.