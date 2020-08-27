As conversations surrounding social justice issues continue to take center stage in the sports world and beyond, the Nebraska men’s basketball team made sure its collective voice was heard as well. In an impromptu press conference in front of the Hendricks Center practice facility on Thursday, NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and every Husker player stood to deliver a message in reaction to the shootings and killings involving police officers and members of the African American community. Each player took the podium one by one, saying simply, “I stand here today for…” and naming a Black person who had been killed or injured by police. Hoiberg followed his team by saying, "I stand here today for all Black lives."

Kobe Webster (right, middle) and Teddy Allen (left, middle) represented Nebraska basketball's stance against social and racial injustices on Thursday. (Robin Washut)

Two players, senior guard Kobe Webster and junior guard Teddy Allen, read brief speeches highlighting the team’s anger and frustration over the recent incidents “This is not a political fight. This is about being a decent human being,” Webster said. “Hate is such a strong word that unfortunately is used and acted on in today’s world. We know we’re not going to change everything that is going on by standing here today. The goal for us is to simply make our community and our state stand behind us in not accepting these injustices as OK and turning a blind eye.” Allen’s speech was even more direct. “How many more hashtags need to be created by the police for people to start caring?” Allen said. “We cannot only care when it’s convenient. We can not only care when it impacts us directly. Caring about someone else’s life should fall within basic human ideals. “We are standing here together as black and white people making it clear that we are sickened by the events taking place in our country involving police brutality and systematic injustices toward our black people. We want to play a role in change, and we want you all to join us. No more hashtags. Only change.” The team then walked back into the practice facility without any further comment. Hoiberg later tweeted further support for his players. “Proud of these guys. I stand behind them 100%”

Proud of these guys. I stand behind them 100% https://t.co/PrSIWmQvf9 — Fred Hoiberg (@CoachHoiberg) August 27, 2020