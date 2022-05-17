Husker Hoops land SMU transfer guard Emmanuel Bandoumel

"It was about Coach (Fred) Hoiberg, man," Bandoumel said. "He's a great guy and a great coach, and he's about all of the things that I was looking for as a coach and as a person. Nebraska checked all the boxes for me, so it was a pretty easy decision."

Bandoumel, who officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on May 2, chose NU over South Carolina, Kansas State, Clemson, DePaul, San Francisco, SMU, and others.

A former junior college transfer from Quebec, Canada, Bandoumel played in every game with 68 starts over the past three seasons for the Mustangs.

Nebraska’s search for another backcourt piece finally found an answer, as senior SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard started all 33 games last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range and 82.3% at the free-throw line.

He hit 70 threes last year and ranked 12th in the AAC with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. He also reached double figures in 19 of his 33 games, highlighted by a career-high 23 points on a career-best six threes against East Carolina.

While his scoring numbers might not jump off the page, Bandoumel was a fan favorite at SMU for his high motor and relentless effort on defense.

What’s especially interesting is that while playing with that level of intensity, he was only called for four or more fouls 10 times in 80 career games at SMU. He only fouled out once in an overtime loss to Missouri this past season.

"Defense is really my thing," Bandoumel said. "Obviously, I can score, but I really pride myself in locking down whoever I'm guarding and taking them out of the game. I also pride myself on my leadership. I try to be a vocal leader and lead by example in everything I do.

"There's something about the grit of the game that I just love."

Bandoumel earned his degree in Sport Performance Leadership at SMU and was awarded the department’s distinction award. He was also a nominee for the school’s Sportsmanship Award.

He will arrive in Lincoln for the start of the first five-week summer session in June.

"Every time I step on the court, I'm going to give all of my energy for every minute I'm out there," Bandoumel said. "I'm trying to bring new energy with a new group of guys. We're a good program, and I will do whatever it takes to win.

"I'm a winner, and I'll do whatever I need to do to help the team be successful."

With his addition, Nebraska is technically two over its 13-scholarship limit for the 2022-23 season.

However, given that the Huskers have now added both a guard and a forward (Alabama transfer Juwan Gary), it’s now a formality that Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen will inevitably move on from the program.