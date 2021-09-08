Husker Hoops gets first look at 2021-22 Big Ten schedule

The Big Ten Conference finally announced its 2021-22 league schedule, and the Husker players were taking notes of each matchup that was announced during the schedule reveal show on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska players Trey McGowens , Bryce McGowens , and Lat Mayen sat in the HuskerOnline.com office glued to the TV before recording their weekly "Off Court with the McGowens" podcast on Wednesday.

In all, Nebraska will play 15 of its 20 conference games against opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last season and eight games against teams that finished in the final 2020-21 AP Top 25 poll.

"I know I can't wait to play in the Big Ten," Bryce McGowens said. "We just really need to come out with energy. It's going to be fun and very entertaining. So we just need to come out and compete every day as a team and take care of business."

The Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 4, and then will host Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

There's a notable stretch where NU gets four of five games at Pinnacle Bank Arena from Jan. 25 to Feb. 9 and then ends the regular season playing three of four on the road.

Fans will certainly like that the Huskers were awarded two Friday night and two Saturday home games. That includes their Senior Night against Iowa on Friday, Feb. 25.

Trey McGowens said the players were excited to finally play in front of fans again as much as anything.

"Just thinking about last year and how much the fans probably would have helped and changed the outcome of some games," Trey said. "I don't think anybody from this year's team has played in PBA in front of fans. I'm sure everybody's going to be into it."