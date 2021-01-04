After having its non-conference home game against Florida A&M canceled earlier this season due to COVID-19, the Nebraska men's basketball team had its first Big Ten contest impacted on Monday.

Just over 24 hours before the Huskers were set to tip-off at Purdue on Tuesday night, the two teams announced that the game had been postponed.

"The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, and staff," a statement issued by NU Athletics said. "The two schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule the game."

The news marks the second Big Ten game to be postponed already this season, as Wisconsin and Penn State agreed to reschedule their game in State College, Pa., on Sunday.

Nebraska's next scheduled game will be at home against Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 10.