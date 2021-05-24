Husker Hoops adds Shannan Lum to staff

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg announced a groundbreaking hire to his coaching staff on Monday, as Shannan Lum has been added as the newly-created position of Recruiting Coordinator.

Per a press release, Lum will “help the Husker coaching staff in advanced scouting, including opponent and team self-scouting, as well as game preparation. She will also oversee the recruiting landscape for the Huskers with a focus on the NCAA transfer portal, including implementing and managing NU’s recruiting database and assist with recruiting research.”

The release also noted that Lum becomes just the second female and the first of Asian American and Pacific Islander descent to hold a title of Recruiting Coordinator at a power conference program.



“Shannan brings experience working for both the Pac-12 and Big East programs, and she provides our staff another valuable perspective,” Hoiberg said in a statement. “Her background in coaching and operations will enhance our basketball staff in game preparation as well. When we evaluated our entire program following the season, we wanted to enhance player development as well as look for opportunities to take advantage of the changing recruiting landscape.

“The addition of Shannan to our staff is another step in the process as we look for ways to elevate our program.”

Lum previously served as Director of Video for the Cal women’s basketball program for the past two seasons. She also was an intern for the Stanford women’s team in 2018-19, assisting in the Cardinal's basketball analysis for scouting and day-to-day operations.

Lum graduated from St. John’s University and was a head manager for the Red Storm men’s program for two seasons.