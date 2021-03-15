The 6-foot-5 sophomore forward and former Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep standout has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal after two years in Lincoln.

After an offseason knee surgery ended his 2020-21 season before it ever started, Nebraska forward Akol Arop will be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere.

Arop was named the 2019 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 19.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game as a senior.

He committed to the Huskers under former head coach Tim Miles in October of 2018 but decided to stick with NU when Fred Hoiberg and his staff took over the following spring.

Arop played in 21 games and averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds per game as a true freshman last season. But he saw his most extensive action at the end of the year, playing at least 20 minutes in each of the final three games.

His best performance came in NU's loss to Indiana in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament, where he set personal bests in minutes (23) and blocked shots (two).

That momentum came to a halt just before this season, though, as Arop underwent arthroscopic surgery in November to address chronic issues with his left knee.

Arop chose Nebraska over other finalists Omaha, Drake, and Tulsa.