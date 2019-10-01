Husker fans make big impression on QB commit Logan Smothers
Class of 2020 Cornhusker quarterback commit Logan Smothers had been to Lincoln three previous times, but this past weekend was his first taste of the pageantry and excitement of a Nebraska football...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news