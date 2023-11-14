On Tuesday, White was recognized for it as his name appeared with 56 other nominees for the Broyles Award, which is handed out annually to the top assistant coach in college football.

Led by White, the Blackshirts have turned into one of the stingiest defenses against the run in not only the Big Ten, but the country. Last season, Nebraska’s defense allowed an average of 189 rushing yards per game, which ranked 13th in the conference and 108th in the country. This season, the Huskers are only allowing 79.6, second in the Big Ten and fourth in the nation.

Nebraska has held the opposition without a rushing touchdown for five straight games, its longest stretch of not allowing a rushing touchdown since 1996.

Nebraska has done a much better job of keeping opponents out of the end zone, too. Last season, Nebraska allowed an average of 27.6 points per game. Under White, that’s been lowered to 18.2 with just two regular-season games left on the schedule.

White’s unit has limited five consecutive opponents to 20 or fewer points in Big Ten play. The last time Nebraska held five straight opponents to 20 points or less was the final eight games of the 2009 season.

The last time a Husker assistant was nominated for the Broyles Award was defensive coordinator Charlie McBride in 1996.