Husker commits reaction

There were several Nebraska football commitments in attendance for the Husker's last home game of the 2021 season against Iowa. HuskerOnline.com contacted some of them to get their thoughts on the day's events and developments. Their comments are below:

"The visit went well it was great to meet other players being recruited and to be around the players that have committed. The game result is not how any of us wanted it to end, but I can’t wait to get to work with this team in January. "It is tough to point to the exact reason [for the close losses]. It is easy to critique being on the outside of everything, but for me as a player for myself, I understand that winning is not easy and it takes a different mindset; and everyone being bought into that one common goal, and not just wanting to win and waiting for it but making it an expectation. I truly believe we have the players and coaching staff to get us to where we need to be, but we have to go GET the win and not WAIT for the win."

"It was awesome! It was everything. The atmosphere was crazy, the fans were crazy, the stands were packed. It was really fun! I’m happy to call it home."

"I loved the atmosphere and I was happy I got out there to check out a game. I love the fans and I loved the energy!"

"It was a great time. My brother proposed before the game and she said 'yes'! I thought the team played well and some players stepped up, which was needed. Another tough loss, but I think things are heading in the right direction more and more every week!"

